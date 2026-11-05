Exploring Analyst Estimates for Webtoon (WBTN) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Webtoon Entertainment (WBTN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 50%. Revenues are expected to be $368.45 million, down 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Webtoon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Paid Content Revenue' reaching $288.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- IP Adaptations Revenue' should arrive at $35.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -31.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Advertising Revenue' at $42.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Monthly Active Users (MAU)' will likely reach 157.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 155.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Japan' will reach 24.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.30 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Rest of World' of 108.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 105.50 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Monthly Paying Users (MPU) - Korea' stands at 3.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.70 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Monthly Paying Users (MPU)' should come in at 8.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.70 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Paying Ratio - Korea' will reach 15.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Paying Ratio - Japan' to reach 9.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Paying Ratio' will reach 5.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Monthly Active Users (MAU) - Korea' to come in at 24.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Webtoon shares have recorded returns of -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WBTN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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