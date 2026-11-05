Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Hamilton Insurance (HG)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 8.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $37.49 in the previous session. Hamilton Insurance has gained 33.6% since the start of the year compared to the 6.7% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 9.9% return for the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 29, 2026, Hamilton Insurance reported EPS of $1.78 versus consensus estimate of $0.67.

For the current fiscal year, Hamilton Insurance is expected to post earnings of $4.9 per share on $3.03 in revenues. This represents a 1.24% change in EPS on a 4.24% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.36 per share on $3.1 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -11.12% and 2.31%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Hamilton Insurance may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Hamilton Insurance has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.9X versus its peer group's average of 10.1X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Hamilton Insurance an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Hamilton Insurance currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Hamilton Insurance meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Hamilton Insurance shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does HG Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of HG have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (SLDE). SLDE has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 67.69%, and for the current fiscal year, SLDE is expected to post earnings of $3.96 per share on revenue of $1.5 billion.

Shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. have gained 10.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 6.85X and a P/CF of 7.46X.

The Insurance - Multi line industry may rank in the bottom 64% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for HG and SLDE, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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