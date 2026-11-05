Exploring Analyst Estimates for GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $154 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific GCM Grosvenor metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other operating income' reaching $1.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -48.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Incentive fees' should arrive at $24.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Management fees' will reach $118.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Fee-paying AUM - Absolute Return Strategies' stands at $29.27 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.94 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee-paying AUM Total' will reach $79.77 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $70.19 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Fee-paying AUM - Private Markets Strategies' to reach $50.51 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.25 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Management' of $99.75 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $87.00 billion.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor have experienced a change of +1.1% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GCMG is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research