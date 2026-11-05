SiBone (SIBN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Si-Bone (SIBN). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 30.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $25.92 in the previous session. Si-Bone has gained 26.5% since the start of the year compared to the 11.4% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 5.8% return for the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 2, 2026, Si-Bone reported EPS of -$0.08 versus consensus estimate of -$0.13.

For the current fiscal year, Si-Bone is expected to post earnings of -$0.34 per share on $232.27 in revenues. This represents a 22.73% change in EPS on a 15.6% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn -$0.29 per share on $268.48 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.73% and 15.59%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Si-Bone has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Si-Bone has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Si-Bone currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Si-Bone passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Si-Bone shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does SIBN Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SIBN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED). GMED has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Globus Medical, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 19.64%, and for the current fiscal year, GMED is expected to post earnings of $4.99 per share on revenue of $3.2 billion.

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. have gained 18.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 17.45X and a P/CF of 13.86X.

The Medical - Instruments industry is in the top 43% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SIBN and GMED, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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