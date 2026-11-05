Insights Into Goosehead (GSHD) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, indicating an increase of 15.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $106.44 million, representing an increase of 17.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Goosehead metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Core Revenue' will reach $96.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ancillary Revenue- Contingent Commissions' should come in at $7.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +71.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Ancillary Revenue' at $8.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +69.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Core Revenue- New Business Royalty Fees' of $9.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Core Revenue- New Business Commissions' will reach $8.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Core Revenue- Renewal Royalty Fees' will likely reach $53.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Core Revenue- Renewal Commissions' to reach $22.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Goosehead have demonstrated returns of +28.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GSHD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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