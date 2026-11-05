Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Sally Beauty (SBH) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Sally Beauty (SBH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $948.3 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sally Beauty metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply' will reach $546.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group' to reach $401.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group' will reach 1,320 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,326 .

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Total' stands at 4,399 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,422 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply' at 3,078 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,096 .

Shares of Sally Beauty have experienced a change of +16.6% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SBH is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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