Countdown to Groupon (GRPN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Groupon (GRPN) will report quarterly loss of -$0.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 99.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $129.41 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Groupon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Local' will reach $121.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Travel' to come in at $5.26 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Goods' at $2.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will likely reach $100.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- International- Local' of $25.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- International' will reach $29.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Travel' should arrive at $3.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America- Local' stands at $96.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Billings' to reach $443.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $416.11 million.

Over the past month, shares of Groupon have returned -6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, GRPN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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