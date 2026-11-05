Unlocking Q3 Potential of BITDEER TEC GRP (BTDR): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$0.33 per share, reflecting an increase of 74.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $247.15 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific BITDEER TEC GRP metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by category- Self-mining' should arrive at $192.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +46.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by category- General hosting' to reach $4.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of -52.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by category- Membership hosting' of $11.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.4%.

Over the past month, shares of BITDEER TEC GRP have returned -37.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, BTDR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research