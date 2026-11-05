Ahead of Kamada (KMDA) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kamada (KMDA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 44.4%. Revenues are expected to be $53.51 million, up 13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Kamada metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Distribution' will reach $7.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Proprietary products' at $45.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Proprietary products' to reach $20.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.64 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Kamada shares have recorded returns of -6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KMDA will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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