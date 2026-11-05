Duke Energy Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates on 2% Retail Load Growth

Duke Energy Corporation's DUK reported third-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.99 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 by 6.4%. The bottom line increased 9.9% from $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

DUK’s Revenues

Total operating revenues were $9.10 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.9 billion by 2.3%. The top line increased 6.6% from $8.54 billion in the year-ago period. Higher earnings were driven by infrastructure investment recovery, increased electricity demand and favorable weather. Weather-normalized retail electric sales volumes increased 2% year over year.

Duke Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Duke Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Duke Energy Corporation Quote

DUK's Q3 Operating Highlights

Operating expenses amounted to $6.37 billion, up 2.3% year over year. The increase was primarily due to higher fuel costs and depreciation expenses, partially offset by lower operation, maintenance and other expenses.



Operating income totaled $2.75 billion compared with $2.33 billion in the year-ago quarter, reflecting an increase of 17.7%. Interest expenses rose 7.2% to $967 million from $902 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Duke Energy's Electricity Sales and Customer Growth

Total retail electric sales volume increased 5.2% year over year to 64,111 gigawatt-hours (GWh). Residential electricity sales increased 7.1%, while commercial and industrial sales improved 3.8% and 1.7%, respectively.



The average number of electric customers continued to increase, supported by population growth and economic development across the company's service territories. Favorable weather contributed 8 cents per share to the year-over-year earnings improvement.

DUK’s Segmental Highlights

Electric Utilities & Infrastructure: Adjusted earnings totaled $1.82 billion compared with $1.66 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The improvement was primarily driven by recovery of infrastructure investments, favorable weather and higher customer volumes. These benefits were partially offset by increased depreciation expenses, minority interest impacts and higher interest costs.



Gas Utilities & Infrastructure: The segment incurred an adjusted loss of $19 million, narrower than the $26 million loss recorded in the third quarter of 2025. The improvement was primarily attributable to lower operation and maintenance expenses.



Other: It incurred an adjusted loss of $247 million compared with a loss of $225 million in the year-ago quarter. The higher loss was primarily due to increased captive insurance claims and lower investment returns.

Financial Condition of DUK

As of Sept. 30, 2026, Duke Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $451 million compared with $245 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt was $84.33 billion as of Sept. 30, 2026, compared with $80.11 billion at the end of 2025.



During the first nine months of 2026, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $7.89 billion compared with $8.67 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Capital expenditures totaled $12.91 billion during the first nine months of 2026.

2026 Guidance by DUK

Duke Energy narrowed its 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to $6.70-$6.80 per share from $6.55-$6.80. Management expects results near the upper end of the revised guidance, supported by strong year-to-date performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.72, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted earnings growth target of 5-7% through 2030, based on the midpoint of its 2025 guidance of $6.30 per share. Management expects earnings growth to reach the upper half of the targeted range beginning in 2028.

DUK’s Zacks Rank

Duke Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Entergy CorporationETR reported third-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.98 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 by 15.8%. The bottom line increased 29.4% from the year-ago quarter's figure of $1.53.



ETR’s revenues rose 14.5% year over year to $4.37 billion and surpassed the consensus mark of $4.16 billion by 5.1%.



Edison International EIX reported third-quarter 2026 core earnings of $1.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus

Estimate of $1.83 by 4.9%. However, the bottom line declined 17.9% from $2.34 in the year-ago quarter.



EIX’s operating revenues totaled $4.89 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53 billion by 11.7%. The top line also declined 15% from the year-ago quarter's figure of $5.75 billion.



CMS Energy CorporationCMS reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 7.5%. The bottom line increased 54.8% from 93 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $2.183 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.178 billion by 0.2%. The top line also rose 8% from $2.02 billion in the prior-year quarter.

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