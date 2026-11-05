Anthropic IPO to Fuel Robinhood's Retail and Advisor Business Growth?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is poised to benefit from artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic's upcoming initial public offering (IPO), which will potentially strengthen its retail brokerage operations and advisor-focused wealth management business.



Anthropic's amended SEC registration statement, filed on Nov. 2, identifies Robinhood Financial and TradePMR among the brokerage platforms expected to distribute IPO shares to retail investors. The AI company plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT, although the offering's pricing and trading dates remain unconfirmed.



Robinhood's participation in this high-profile IPO could bolster its IPO Access platform, which enables individual investors to participate in public offerings. Access to shares of a prominent AI company is likely to attract new customers, increase engagement among existing users and encourage additional trading activity. This is expected to support transaction-based revenues and strengthen Robinhood's competitive positioning in retail brokerage.



Meanwhile, TradePMR's inclusion presents another growth opportunity. Providing access to sought-after IPO allocations could enhance the platform's appeal among registered investment advisors (RIAs), supporting advisor engagement and potentially attracting additional assets. This aligns with Robinhood's efforts to expand beyond self-directed investing and build a broader wealth management ecosystem.



Participation through both platforms is likely to strengthen customer relationships and create cross-selling opportunities across Robinhood's financial services offerings. However, the actual financial benefit will depend on the company's eventual share allocation and investor participation. Still, the IPO is expected to provide HOOD with an opportunity to deepen retail engagement, expand its advisor relationships and support long-term business diversification.

Other Brokerages to Distribute Anthropic’s IPO Shares

HOOD will compete with established brokerage platforms, including Charles SchwabSCHW, Fidelity, SoFi Technologies, Inc.SOFI and Morgan Stanley's MS E*TRADE, for Anthropic’s retail IPO allocations.



Schwab, Fidelity Investments, SoFi and Morgan Stanley are also expected to benefit from Anthropic's IPO share distribution. Participation in this high-profile offering could attract new investors, boost trading activity and strengthen customer engagement.



Schwab and Fidelity Investments will likely leverage their extensive client bases to deepen retail participation, while SoFi is expected to attract younger, digitally savvy investors seeking exposure to AI companies. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley, through its E*TRADE platform, will likely expand its retail brokerage engagement.



Overall, the offering is expected to support customer acquisition, asset growth and cross-selling opportunities across these platforms.

Robinhood’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate Analysis

Over the past six months, Robinhood shares have rallied 10.6%, outperforming the industry’s 3.4% growth.

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HOOD shares are currently trading at a premium to the industry. The company has a 12-month trailing price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 8.53X compared with the industry average of 3.14X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The trend is likely to continue next year, with earnings expected to jump 41.8%. In the past week, earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised lower to $2.10 and $2.98 per share, respectively.

HOOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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