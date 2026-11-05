Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Touches New 52-Week High

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETFSCHD is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and jumped 37.1% from its 52-week low price of $26.41 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might head.

SCHD in Focus

This fund tracks the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, as closely as possible. The product charges 6 basis points in annual fees (You can see all Style-Box Large-Cap ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The fund likely reached a new 52-week high due to a strategic sector rotation toward high-quality dividend stocks. Amid ongoing market volatility and valuation concerns in tech, investors must have favored SCHD's low-beta, defensive portfolio lately. Robust earnings from key holdings across the consumer staples, healthcare and energy sectors, coupled with strong dividend growth fundamentals and consistent quarterly payouts, likely bolstered investor interest in this income-focused fund.

More Gains Ahead?

SCHD might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 34.74 (per Barchart.com), which hints at a rally.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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