Agilent Technologies' Q4 Earnings on Deck: What's in Store for the Stock?

Agilent Technologies, Inc.A is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 23, after market close.

The original equipment manufacturer posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 in the last reported quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.46%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed in the other, the average surprise being 3.79%.

Q4 Estimates for Agilent Technologies

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.99 billion, indicating an increase of 6.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for EPS is pinned at $1.72, implying an increase of 8.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of Agilent Technologies’ Q4 Earnings

Estimates for earnings have remained constant over the past 30 days.

Let’s briefly review the company’s performance leading up to the announcement.

The Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group (“LDG”) segment is expected to have benefited from continued growth in Liquid Chromatography (“LC”) and specialty contract development and manufacturing (“CDMO”) businesses within the Advanced Therapeutics Division (“ATD") segment. However, we expect ATD growth to have been moderate in the to-be-reported quarter as the business faces a tough year-over-year comparison of more than 40%.

Growth across the applied markets portfolio also remained strong in the fiscal third quarter. China delivered 9% growth, significantly exceeding management's expectation of flat growth. Rising AI-related capital investments in China supported demand for the company's gas chromatography (GC), GC/MS and spectroscopy offerings. The recently launched 9500 triple-quadrupole ICP-MS also gained traction, with semiconductor supply-chain customers contributing to a robust order pipeline. These developments are likely to have supported the quarter’s top-line performance.

Within biopharma, new account adoption of Altura columns is expected to have supported top-line growth. Additionally, the cancer diagnostics business is also likely to have benefited from strong growth in companion diagnostics and genomics. The company’s clinically focused antibody portfolio must have supported further expansion of the pathology business.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Agilent Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Agilent Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Agilent Technologies, Inc. Quote

Applied Markets Group’s (“AMG”) growth in the to-be-reported quarter might have been led by growth in spectroscopy and vacuum products. Continued demand for market-leading tools used in semiconductor production must have supported its performance.

Analytical and Clinical Group (“ACG”) delivered core revenue growth of more than 5%, modestly ahead of management's forecast, driven by strong consumables performance. Expansion of the installed base aided further consumables adoption, while service revenue growth following the initial warranty period provided an additional boost. These trends are likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

What Our Model Unveils for Agilent Technologies

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Agilent Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +0.19%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

TG TherapeuticsTGTX has an Earnings ESP of +71.43% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is slated to release third-quarter 2026 on Nov. 9.

TGTX’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other three, the average surprise being 184.65%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter EPS implies a decrease of 84.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.AARD has an Earnings ESP of +19.85% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is expected to release third-quarter 2026 results soon.

AARD’s loss per share surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched once and missed in the other, the average surprise being 2.62%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter loss per share calls for an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Caribou BiosciencesCRBU has an Earnings ESP of +7.41% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to release third-quarter results soon.

CRBU’s loss per share surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter loss per share calls for an increase of 10% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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