Tesla vs. BYD: Which EV Giant Is Better Charged Right Now?

TeslaTSLA and BYD Co LtdBYDDY have emerged as the two biggest contenders in the global electric vehicle (EV) market, but their competitive positions are evolving.

Tesla, once the undisputed EV leader, lost its annual sales crown to BYD in 2025. Although Tesla briefly reclaimed the lead in the first quarter of 2026, BYD regained the advantage in the second quarter and extended it in the third. BYD's BEV sales surged nearly 31% year over year to 762,748 vehicles in the third quarter, while Tesla's deliveries declined 2.1% to 486,532 units.

Yet, the picture is not entirely straightforward. Tesla's demand appears to be stabilizing, whereas BYD is grappling with weakening domestic sales and intensifying competition.

Year to date, shares of Tesla have lost 14%, narrower than BYD’s 23% decline.

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With both companies facing different challenges, which EV giant presents the more compelling investment opportunity now? Let’s dig deeper.

The Case for TSLA

Tesla's story is gradually strengthening, supported by stabilizing vehicle demand, improving gross margins and tangible progress in artificial intelligence (AI). However, higher research and development (R&D) spending remains a near-term drag on profitability.

The third quarter of 2026 marked Tesla’s second consecutive quarter above 480,000 units. Its passenger vehicle order backlog has also reached a four-year high, with management indicating that demand is outpacing production. Rising adoption of Full Self-Driving (FSD) is providing another tailwind. More than 75% of new North American deliveries included a paid FSD subscription at delivery, while Latvia's recent approval made it the 10th EU country to authorize FSD.

Tesla's automotive gross margins are showing improvement, too. The metric increased to 18.5% from 17% a year earlier. Its energy business is gaining traction, with storage deployments rising 10% year over year to 13.7 GWh and energy gross margin climbing to 33.1% from 20.4% in the previous quarter. Megapack supply for 2027 is nearly sold out, providing encouraging forward visibility.

Meanwhile, Tesla's AI ambitions are beginning to show measurable progress. The company started deploying Cybercabs in Austin, where its Robotaxi fleet reportedly expanded tenfold in about a month. Unsupervised Robotaxi miles increased eightfold sequentially to nearly 2 million, offering early evidence of progress toward autonomous mobility commercialization.

The key concern remains operating profitability, as rising R&D expenditure is expected to weigh on earnings while Tesla funds its next growth phase. Nevertheless, improving demand, recovering gross margins, positive free cash flow and tangible AI milestones are strengthening the company's long-term investment narrative.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s EPS has moved north over the past 30 days.

The Case for BYDDY

BYD's latest earnings suggest that its growth engine is losing momentum, even as overseas expansion offers temporary relief. While third-quarter revenues rebounded 13.6% year over year to RMB 221.5 billion and net profit climbed 28% to RMB 10 billion, the results fell short of analyst expectations. What’s more concerning is the fact that the company’s nine-month revenues remained almost unchanged at RMB 566.3 billion, while net profit declined 4.2% to RMB 22.3 billion.

The company’s domestic weakness is becoming difficult to ignore. Per CnEVPost, BYD’s deliveries in China for the month of October and during the January-to-October period declined almost 11% and 28%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

The company’s dependence on exports is increasing as competition intensifies in China. Xiaomi's popular YU7, Geely's aggressive product launches and competitively priced Leapmotor models are challenging BYD across price segments. In the premium market, NIO and XPeng add competition, although BYD is targeting the premium segment mainly through its Denza, Fangchengbao and Yangwang brands.

Overseas shipments accounted for approximately 42% of BYD's third-quarter NEV sales and rocketed around 130%, underscoring that exports are cushioning domestic weakness. However, international expansion is not without obstacles. European trade arrangements surrounding Chinese hybrid imports introduce uncertainty, while 100% U.S. tariffs effectively shut BYD out of direct EV exports to America.

Per Electrek, BYD’s inventory has climbed approximately 60% since January, while receivables increased 52.6% from year-end. These trends raise concerns about working-capital requirements and cash conversion. With nine-month profits declining and domestic competition intensifying, BYD faces a risk that sustaining volume growth could pressure margins.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s EPS has moved south over the past 30 days.

Our Take

While Tesla is no screaming buy, it is the higher-quality story and appears better placed than BYD. Tesla’s vehicle demand is stabilizing, margins are improving, and its energy and Robotaxi businesses offer additional growth opportunities. BYD, meanwhile, is facing tougher competition at home and relying more on exports to drive sales. Rising inventory, weaker earnings and trade uncertainties add to its challenges. While Tesla still has its own profitability concerns, its business outlook appears more encouraging. We prefer TSLA over BYDDY.

While Tesla carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BYDDY has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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