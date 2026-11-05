NRG Energy to Release Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

NRG Energy, Inc.NRG is scheduled to release third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 9, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $3.44 per share on revenues of $6.72 billion.



Third-quarter earnings estimates have gone down 6.01% over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates a year-over-year decrease of 11.9%.

NRG’s Earnings Surprise History

NRG Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in two, the negative average surprise being 0.86%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for NRG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NRG Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

NRG Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, NRG Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Some companies from the same industry that have the right combination of the two factors for an earnings beat this season are PPL CorporationPPL and Vistra Corp.VST. PPL and VST currently have an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and +7.53%, respectively. PPL currently holds a Zacks Rank #2, while VST carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Recent Release

CMS Energy CorporationCMS reported third-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 by 7.5%. The bottom line increased 54.8% from 93 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $2.183 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.178 billion by 0.2%. The top line also rose 8% from $2.02 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced NRG’s Q3 Performance

Growth in the customer base, an increase in load growth, rising electrification and expanding data center power agreements are expected to have supported NRG Energy’s third-quarter performance. Contributions from the acquired LS Power portfolio and continued growth in Smart Home customer counts and monthly recurring service margins are also likely to benefit results.



Strong free cash flow generation is expected to have enabled the company to continue repurchasing shares, lowering shares outstanding and providing a favorable boost to overall earnings.



However, higher interest expenses may have partially offset these positive factors during the quarter.

NRG Stock Price Performance

NRG Energy shares have fallen 30.1% over the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 0.8%.

Zacks Investment Research

NRG Shares Are Trading at a Discount

The company is currently valued at a discount compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. NRG Energy is trading at 8.45X compared with its industry’s 16.42X.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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