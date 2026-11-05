Clearway Energy Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Clearway Energy Inc.CWEN is scheduled to release third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 9, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 316.67% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors Likely to Influence CWEN’s Q3 Results

Clearway Energy's third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from favorable wind resources across much of the United States. Wind generation remained in line with the company's revised expectations, supported by favorable wind conditions and compensation from third-party equipment manufacturers. These factors are likely to have aided revenues and cash flow generation in the to-be-reported quarter.



High plant availability across the company's solar and flexible generation facilities is likely to have supported operational performance during the third quarter. Improved wind availability at its California and Texas facilities may have contributed to stable electricity generation and revenues.



Continued progress on renewable energy investments and fleet enhancement initiatives may have boosted its overall performance.



However, slightly weaker solar resources in the Western United States and lower wind availability at certain Midwest and Eastern facilities are likely to have partially offset these benefits. Continued weather-related variability, maintenance requirements and fluctuations in merchant energy margins within the flexible generation segment may have weighed on earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q3 Expectations for CWEN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year fall of 77%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $495.9 million, indicating an increase of 15.6% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for CWEN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Clearway Energy this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Clearway Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -17.13%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Clearway Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +11.94% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $16.41 billion, which indicates a 41.7% rise from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 40 cents per unit, which calls for a 2.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Occidental Petroleum CorporationOXY is slated to report its third-quarter 2026 results on Nov. 9, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.14% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $6.73 billion, which suggests a 0.3% jump from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.43 per share, which calls for a 123.4% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP is expected to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 18, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +25.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.05 billion, which implies a 4.3% increase from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 2,700%.

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