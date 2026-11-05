SMMT's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Ivonescimab Development in Focus

Summit Therapeutics SMMT incurred a third-quarter 2026 loss per share of 26 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 28 cents per share. In the year-ago period, the company had recorded a loss of 31 cents per share.

The company currently lacks a marketed product in its portfolio. As a result, it did not record revenues in the quarter.

More on SMMT’s Q3 Results

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased 29% year over year to $169.1 million. The increase primarily reflected higher clinical development costs associated with the expansion of ivonescimab studies.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses plunged 55.9% year over year to $45.5 million, primarily due to lower stock-based compensation expenses.

As of Sept. 30, 2026, Summit had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling $629.8 million compared with $690.7 million as of June 30, 2026.

During the third quarter, Summit raised $94.1 million in gross proceeds through its at-the-market facility. In October, AstraZenecaAZN completed a $2 billion strategic equity investment in Summit to support the continued development of ivonescimab.

Year to date, shares of SMMT have lost 7.5% compared with the industry’s 3.4% decline.

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Updates on SMMT’s Lung Cancer Portfolio

The lead candidate in Summit's pipeline is ivonescimab, a dual PD-1/VEGF inhibitor being developed in collaboration with China-based Akeso. The drug is being evaluated across several solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer (CRC), bladder cancer and kidney cancer. Ivonescimab is currently approved only in China for three distinct NSCLC indications.

Earlier this year, the FDA accepted the company's biologics license application seeking approval for ivonescimab plus chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutant, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC who have progressed after treatment with third-generation EGFR-TKIs. A final decision is expected by Nov. 14, 2026.

Summit continues advancing the phase III HARMONi-3 study evaluating ivonescimab plus chemotherapy against Merck’s MRK blockbuster PD-L1 drug Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus chemotherapy in first-line metastatic NSCLC. Enrollment has been completed in squamous and non-squamous cohorts. The company is conducting the phase III HARMONi-7 study of ivonescimab monotherapy in first-line metastatic NSCLC patients with high PD-L1 expression. Enrollment is expected to be completed in 2027.

SMMT's Recent Expansion Into Other Cancers

Summit expanded ivonescimab's development into bladder cancer through the phase II/III HARMONi-GU1 study, which began site activation and enrollment in August. The study evaluates ivonescimab combined with Astellas Pharma/Pfizer’s Padcev (enfortumab vedotin) against Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus Padcev as a first-line treatment for advanced urothelial carcinoma.

Meanwhile, the phase III HARMONi-GI3 study evaluating the candidate in combination with chemotherapy against bevacizumab plus chemotherapy in first-line metastatic CRC, continues enrolling patients, with enrollment expected to conclude in the third quarter of 2027.

Summit's Expanding Oncology Collaborations

Summit is entering into collaborations to explore ivonescimab in additional cancer types. In September, it partnered with AstraZeneca to study ivonescimab in combination with the investigational drug sonesitatug vedotin in gastrointestinal cancers.

In October, Summit entered into another collaboration with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo to evaluate ivonescimab with Datroway in solid tumors. The collaboration is expected to begin with a phase III study in first-line triple-negative breast cancer.

Summit also partnered with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group to study ivonescimab in first-line advanced biliary tract cancer. The phase II/III study will compare ivonescimab plus chemotherapy with two existing treatment combinations: Merck’s Keytruda plus chemotherapy and AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi plus chemotherapy.

Summit Therapeutics PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Summit Therapeutics PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Summit Therapeutics PLC Quote

SMMT’s Zacks Rank

Summit currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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