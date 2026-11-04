3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

American Funds Fundamental Investors R3 (RFNCX): 0.92% expense ratio and 0.24% management fee. RFNCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 13.95% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Chase Growth Fund (CHASX) is a stand out amongst its peers. CHASX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 17.64%, expense ratio of 1.1% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

GMO Emerging Markets R6 (GEMNX). Expense ratio: 1.03%. Management fee: 0.87%. Five year annual return: 10.52%. GEMNX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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