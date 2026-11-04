3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value R (MRLVX): 1.04% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. MRLVX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. MRLVX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.91%.

Alger Capital Appreciation I-2 (ALVOX) is a stand out amongst its peers. ALVOX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 16.98%, expense ratio of 0.92% and management fee of 0.81%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Goldman Sachs SmCap Eq Insights P (GMAPX). Expense ratio: 0.83%. Management fee: 0.8%. Five year annual return: 10.1%. GMAPX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research