Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value I (MALVX): 0.54% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. MALVX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. MALVX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.47%.

Multifactor US Equity A (RTDAX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. RTDAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. RTDAX, with annual returns of 12.83% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Fidelity Advisor China Region Z (FIQFX). Expense ratio: 0.77%. Management fee: 0.72%. Five year annual return: 11.82%. FIQFX is a Pacific Rim - Equity mutual fund; these funds typically invest in companies throughout the dominant export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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