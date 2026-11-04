Is Invesco Global A (OPPAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Global - Equity fund? Well, Invesco Global A (OPPAX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. OPPAX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

OPPAX is classified in the Global - Equity segment by Zacks, an area full of possibilities. Even though Global - Equity mutual funds invest in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. Rather, they offer an investment strategy that utilizes the global economy to provide stable returns.

History of Fund/Manager

Invesco is responsible for OPPAX, and the company is based out of Kansas City, MO. Invesco Global A debuted in December of 1969. Since then, OPPAX has accumulated assets of about $5.97 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by John Delano who has been in charge of the fund since March of 2017.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. OPPAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 6.3%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 18.29%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. OPPAX's standard deviation over the past three years is 14.69% compared to the category average of 11.36%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 19% compared to the category average of 13.34%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 1.14, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. OPPAX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -7.32, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, OPPAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.04% compared to the category average of 0.94%. From a cost perspective, OPPAX is actually more expensive than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into consideration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Invesco Global A ( OPPAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

For additional information on this product, or to compare it to other mutual funds in the Global - Equity, make sure to go to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information. If you are more of a stock investor, make sure to also check out our Zacks Rank, and our full suite of tools we have available for novice and professional investors alike.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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