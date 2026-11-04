Should You Invest in the Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC)?

The Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) was launched on October 6, 2022, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Semiconductors segment of the equity market.

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Semiconductors is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Strive Etfs. It has amassed assets over $210.1 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Semiconductors segment of the equity market. SHOC seeks to match the performance of the SOLACTIVE US SEMICONDUCTORS 30 CAPPED ID before fees and expenses.

The Solactive United States Semiconductors 30 Capped Index measures the performance of the largest thirty U.S. companies in the U.S. semiconductor sector.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.4%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.14%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector -- about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (NVDA) accounts for about 21.67% of total assets, followed by Micron Technology Inc (MU) and Broadcom Inc (AVGO).

The top 10 holdings account for about 75.04% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, SHOC has gained about 37.96%, and it's up approximately 35.11% in the last one year (as of 11/04/2026). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $62.11 and $124.62.

The ETF has a beta of 1.98 and standard deviation of 37.86% for the trailing three-year period. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, SHOC is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) tracks PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) tracks MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. iShares Semiconductor ETF has $43.17 billion in assets, VanEck Semiconductor ETF has $65.97 billion. SOXX has an expense ratio of 0.33%, and SMH charges 0.35%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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