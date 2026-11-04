3 AllianceBernstein Mutual Funds for Long-Term Returns

AllianceBernstein (AB) was founded more than 50 years ago as a global investment management company offering a range of equity, fixed-income, alternative, and multi-asset investment strategies. The company has $839 billion in assets under management across 53 locations in 27 countries and jurisdictions worldwide.



AllianceBernstein uses research capabilities across multiple asset classes and combines a global perspective on markets with fundamental research to identify opportunities. The range of strategies that the firm offers includes growth and value equities, corporate and tax-exempt fixed income, as well as alternative and multi-asset strategies.



Responsible investment is an integral part of AB’s business and investment practices. AB conducts business in accordance with responsible business practices, attempts to reduce resources used in investment practices, and supports sustainability initiatives worldwide through its global research network and investment capabilities.



We have picked three AllianceBernstein mutual funds — AB High IncomeAGDAX, AB All Market Real ReturnAMTAX and Bernstein International Small Cap SCBIRCSX — which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Rank 2 (Buy), with positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



AB High Income fund seeks primarily a high level of current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. AGDAX invests in sovereign debt obligations of developing countries and in U.S. and non-U.S. corporate fixed-income securities.



Matthew S. Sheridan has been the lead manager of AGDAX since Oct. 31, 2005. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies such as DaVita Inc. (0.6%), Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (0.5%) and Avis Budget Group, Inc. (0.5%) as of April 30, 2026.



AGDAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.2% and 3.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86%. AGDAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 (Strong Buy) and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.



AB All Market Real Return fund seeks to maximize real return, or return after adjusting for inflation, through an aggressive investment strategy involving a variety of asset classes. AMTAX invests primarily in instruments expected to outperform broad equity indices during rising inflation, including inflation-indexed fixed income (such as TIPS and similar non-U.S. bonds), commodities and commodity-related equities, real estate equities (including REITs), inflation-sensitive equities, securities and derivatives linked to other assets, and currencies.



Daniel J. Loewy has been the lead manager of AMTAX since March 31, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Welltower Inc. (3.1%), Prologis, Inc. (2.8%) and Equinix, Inc. (2.1%) as of April 30, 2026.



AMTAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.9% and 9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.13%. AMTAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Bernstein International Small Cap SCB fund invests in small-cap equities and related instruments, primarily investing in companies located outside the United States.



Andrew Birse has been the lead manager of IRCSX since Dec. 21, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Balfour Beatty plc (1.8%), Elite Material Co., Ltd. (1.8%) and Nanya Technology Corp (1.3%) as of June 30, 2026.



IRCSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.3% and 8.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.18%. IRCSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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