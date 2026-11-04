Should Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on November 8, 2017.

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $267.78 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.28%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector -- about 30.7% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) accounts for about 1.64% of total assets, followed by Firstcash Holdings Inc (FCFS) and Ssr Mining Inc (SSRM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 12.02% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

OMFS seeks to match the performance of the RUSSELL 2000 INVESCO DYNAMIC MLTIFCTR ID before fees and expenses. The Russell 2000 Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology by selecting equity securities from the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of 2,000 small-capitalization companies in the United States.

The ETF has added roughly 13.6% so far this year and is up roughly 15.89% in the last one year (as of 11/04/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $40.76 and $53.99.

The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 19.61% for the trailing three-year period. With about 1110 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, OMFS is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (VB) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While Vanguard Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has $79.11 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $106.33 billion. VB has an expense ratio of 0.03% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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