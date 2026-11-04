Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (FNDX) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (FNDX) was launched on August 13, 2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $28.34 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.45%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector -- about 17.2% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple (AAPL) accounts for about 4.77% of total assets, followed by Microsoft (MSFT) and Exxonmobil Holdings Corp (XOM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 22.12% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

FNDX seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI US Large Co. Index before fees and expenses. The RAFI Fundamental High Liquidity US Large Index measures the performance of large U.S. companies based on their fundamental size and weight.

The ETF has gained about 20.98% so far this year and is up about 24.59% in the last one year (as of 11/04/2026). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $25.89 and $32.89.

The ETF has a beta of 0.87 and standard deviation of 12.55% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 735 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FNDX is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard Morningstar Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $120.21 billion in assets, Vanguard Morningstar Value ETF has $193.97 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.03%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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