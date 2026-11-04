Is WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund (OPPJ) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs category of the market, the WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund (OPPJ) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2013.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Wisdomtree, and has been able to amass over $322.45 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs. OPPJ seeks to match the performance of the WISDOMTREE JAPAN OPPORTUNITIES INDEX before fees and expenses.

The WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Index tracks the performance of Japanese companies.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.58%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.12%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Japanese Yen (jpy)accounts for about 100% of the fund's total assets, followed by Sumitomo Corp and Mitsubishi Corp.

OPPJ's top 10 holdings account for about 149.95% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, OPPJ return is roughly 22.79%, and is up about 33.38% in the last one year (as of 11/04/2026). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $42.92 and $61.28.

The ETF has a beta of 0.30 and standard deviation of 20.19% for the trailing three-year period. With about 70 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) tracks MORNINGSTAR JAPAN TRGT MRKT EXPOSURE ID and the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) tracks MSCI Japan Index. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has $18.67 billion in assets, iShares MSCI Japan ETF has $23.3 billion. BBJP has an expense ratio of 0.19% and EWJ changes 0.49%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

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