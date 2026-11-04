New Strong Buy Stocks for November 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Designer Brands Inc. DBI: This footwear and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Designer Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Designer Brands Inc. Quote

Equinor ASA EQNR: This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED: This educational products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Price and Consensus

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Price and Consensus

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc price-consensus-chart | Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Quote

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 618.8% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cheniere Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cheniere Energy, Inc. Quote

Oddity Tech Ltd. ODD: This consumer tech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 633.3% over the last 60 days.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. Price and Consensus

ODDITY Tech Ltd. Price and Consensus

ODDITY Tech Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ODDITY Tech Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research