Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4:

MongoDB MDB: This database software companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus

MongoDB, Inc. Price and Consensus

MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

MongoDB has a PEG ratio of 2.32 compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MongoDB, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

MongoDB, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

MongoDB, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

ATI Inc. ATI: This specialty materials and components companycarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

ATI Inc. Price and Consensus

ATI Inc. Price and Consensus

ATI Inc. price-consensus-chart | ATI Inc. Quote

ATI has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ATI Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

ATI Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

ATI Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | ATI Inc. Quote

Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR: This healthcare technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Oscar Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oscar Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oscar Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oscar Health, Inc. Quote

Oscar Health has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 1.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Oscar Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Oscar Health, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Oscar Health, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Oscar Health, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This innovative software-as-a-service firm upped its user base +22% year over year. That rate is increasing and margins are expanding as AI efficiencies take effect. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners, but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like D-Wave Quantum, which shot up +680.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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