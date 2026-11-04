Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4:

Designer Brands Inc. DBI: This footwear and accessories company witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.8% the last 60 days.

Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Designer Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Designer Brands Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Designer Brands Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Designer Brands Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Designer Brands Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Designer Brands Inc. Quote

Equinor ASA EQNR: This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% the last 60 days.

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Equinor ASA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Equinor ASA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Equinor ASA dividend-yield-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED: This educational products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.3% in the last 60 days.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Price and Consensus

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Price and Consensus

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc price-consensus-chart | Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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