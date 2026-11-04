Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4:

Equinor ASA EQNR: This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

Equinor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.00 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Equinor ASA PE Ratio (TTM)

Equinor ASA PE Ratio (TTM)

Equinor ASA pe-ratio-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote

Designer Brands Inc. DBI: This footwear and accessories company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing by 36.8% over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Designer Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Designer Brands Inc. Quote

Designer Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.77 compared with 21.92 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Designer Brands Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Designer Brands Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Designer Brands Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Designer Brands Inc. Quote

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED: This educational products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Price and Consensus

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Price and Consensus

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc price-consensus-chart | Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Quote

Barnes & Noble Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.11 compared with 21.92 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Barnes & Noble Education, Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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