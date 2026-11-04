3 Top-Ranked Lord Abbett Mutual Funds With Stellar Track Records

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett is an independent, privately held global investment management firm. As of June 30, 2026, the firm managed approximately $262 billion in assets.

The company offers a comprehensive range of investment strategies, including domestic and international equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternative investments. Supported by an experienced team of investment professionals, Lord Abbett serves institutional and individual clients in more than 30 countries.

Its products are distributed through mutual funds, separate accounts, sub-advised accounts, and managed account platforms, all driven by an active management approach and a strong long-term focus on client outcomes.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Developing Growth LADFX, Lord Abbett Growth OpportunitiesLGOVX and Lord Abbett International GrowthLAVGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth targets small-cap companies with above-average long-term growth potential and may invest in foreign and emerging-market equities, including depositary receipts.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth has three-year annualized returns of 21.2%. As of April 2026, LADFX held 91 issues, with 3.6% of its assets invested in Comfort Systems USA.

Lord Abbett Growth Opportunities primarily invests in mid-cap equities with strong revenue and earnings growth prospects, while maintaining limited exposure to foreign and emerging-market securities.

Lord Abbett Growth Opportunities has three-year annualized returns of 21.9%. LGOVX has an expense ratio of 0.60%.

Lord Abbett International Growth invests primarily in large foreign companies with above-average, long-term growth potential and may also invest in emerging markets and U.S. companies.

Lord Abbett International Growth has three-year annualized returns of 21.9%. Matthias A. Knerr has been one of the fund managers of LAVGX since 2021.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

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