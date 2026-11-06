🏥 Zachary Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $75K+ Roles

Zachary’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics adding skilled staff. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or behavioral health, there are solid options to grow your career close to home.

Employer: Lane Regional Medical Center

Lane Regional Medical Center Location: Zachary, LA

Type: Full-time (hospital / institutional setting)

Full-time (hospital / institutional setting) Salary: Not listed

Hospital pharmacist role handling compounding, IVs/TPN, and medication counseling while supervising techs. Great fit if you’re licensed by the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy and want to work closely with physicians and nurses in an acute care setting.

Employer: Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

Location: 1215 Independence Blvd, Building 6, Zachary, LA 70791

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $118,000 + potential up to $30,000/year in bonuses

Lead ABA treatment for a caseload of about 15 patients, design behavior plans, coach techs, and collaborate with families. Includes flexible scheduling, CEUs, telemedicine/mental health support, 401(k), and possible relocation assistance up to $10,000 for qualified candidates.

Employer: Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

Location: 1215 Independence Blvd, Building 6, Zachary, LA 70791

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $115,000 + potential up to $30,000/year in bonuses

Onsite BCBA role overseeing a minimum 10-patient caseload, writing and updating treatment plans, and mentoring behavior techs. Good match if you want strong career growth, paid training, CEUs, and structured ABA programs in a center-based setting.

Employer: Acadiana Management Group – AMG Specialty Hospital Zachary

Location: Zachary, LA (across from Lane Regional Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed; shift differentials for nights and weekends

Long-Term Acute Care hospital role providing direct and indirect patient care under RN supervision. Ideal if you’re a Louisiana-licensed LPN with 6–12 months’ experience, want ESOP (employee-owned) benefits, and like a smaller, high-acuity hospital environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.