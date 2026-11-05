GLENVILLE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF DRAMA CONTINUES! OHSAA FIGHTS BACK AFTER JUDGE LETS TARBLOODERS RETURN

Judge found OHSAA removed Glenville arbitrarily before completing its eligibility investigation.

OHSAA argues the court overstepped by interfering with tournament management authority.

Salem and University School face scheduling chaos while waiting for the appeals court decision.

Glenville Football Playoff Appeal: OHSAA Isn’t Backing Down!

CLEVELAND, THIS GLENVILLE FOOTBALL SITUATION JUST TOOK ANOTHER TURN!

Just when Glenville High School’s football players received some good news from a judge, the Ohio High School Athletic Association decided it wasn’t finished fighting.

According to WKYC, the OHSAA filed an emergency motion Wednesday, November 4, asking Ohio’s 8th District Court of Appeals to pause a ruling that allowed Glenville to remain in the high school football playoffs.

And here’s the problem.

The next round of playoff games is approaching, and nobody wants to be left wondering who they’re supposed to play!

The athletic association argues that a Cuyahoga County judge improperly interfered with its authority to administer the postseason tournament.

Meanwhile, the players who challenged Glenville’s removal have already won a preliminary injunction.

Now the entire situation is headed into another legal battle.

And this time, the clock might be just as important as the court’s decision.

Why Is the OHSAA Appealing Glenville’s Playoff Reinstatement?

The Glenville football playoff appeal follows a November 3 ruling from Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Andrew J. Santoli.

The judge granted a preliminary injunction sought by Glenville football players Emere Lemons and LaNeil Watson.

His ruling allowed Glenville to remain eligible for the playoffs while the OHSAA continued investigating student residency and eligibility concerns.

Santoli concluded that the athletic association acted arbitrarily when it removed Glenville from the tournament on October 29.

According to the ruling described by WKYC, the OHSAA had not completed its investigation when it made that decision.

Additionally, no Glenville player had been formally declared ineligible at that point.

Those findings were central to the judge’s decision.

But the OHSAA disagrees with how the court handled the matter.

OHSAA Says the Judge Overstepped His Authority

In its emergency motion, the association argues that the court went beyond its proper role.

The OHSAA maintains that its constitution, bylaws, and rules give it authority to determine how the postseason tournament operates.

The association also argues that the judge’s order effectively interferes with decisions about which teams participate and advance.

That distinction matters.

A court can review whether an organization’s decision was legally improper without necessarily having the authority to manage an entire sports tournament.

The OHSAA believes the ruling crossed that line.

However, the lower court’s position was that it had addressed the fairness of the removal process rather than independently choosing a playoff winner.

Now the appeals court must consider the arguments.

OHSAA Wants an Emergency Decision Before Salem’s Next Game

Here’s where things get complicated.

The OHSAA asked the appeals court to act by noon Thursday, November 5.

Why the rush?

Because Salem is scheduled to play Friday, November 6.

And the association says the playoff bracket could become extremely difficult to manage if the legal dispute isn’t resolved quickly.

The OHSAA argues that allowing games to proceed under the judge’s order could make its appeal meaningless.

Think about it.

If a team plays and gets eliminated before the appeals court reaches a decision, the tournament can’t simply rewind.

The association says the situation could create problems that cannot be fully corrected afterward.

Could Glenville and University School Have to Play Another Game?

Judge Santoli’s ruling directed the OHSAA to determine Salem’s opponent.

The order identified several possible solutions.

Those included rescheduling the Glenville-University School matchup, declaring University School had forfeited the rescheduled contest, or taking another appropriate action.

But the OHSAA says a new matchup could create serious scheduling concerns.

According to the association, requiring Glenville and University School to play Wednesday or Thursday could force the winner to compete again Friday.

That’s potentially two football games in a matter of days.

And the association argues that such a schedule would be unreasonable for high school athletes and could increase injury risks.

That introduces another concern beyond eligibility and paperwork.

Player safety.

What Started the Glenville Football Playoff Controversy?

The situation began with questions surrounding the eligibility of Glenville football players and their participation through the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

The OHSAA has raised concerns about residency documentation and whether students were properly assigned to participate in athletics at Glenville.

Some of those questions involve Ginn Academy, a Cleveland magnet school that doesn’t operate its own athletic programs.

Students at schools without sports programs may be able to participate at designated schools under applicable rules.

However, the OHSAA alleges that the district did not properly demonstrate compliance with certain participation requirements.

The association has also questioned the accuracy and completeness of student documentation.

But the judge found that Glenville was removed before the investigation was finished.

That’s why the Glenville football playoff appeal has become about more than whether certain players were eligible.

It’s also about whether the athletic association followed an appropriate process before removing an entire team.

OHSAA Challenges the Players’ Right to Bring the Lawsuit

Another issue raised in the appeal involves who had the legal authority to challenge the decision.

The OHSAA argues that the lower court should have examined whether Lemons and Watson had legal standing to challenge a penalty imposed on Glenville as a school.

In everyday language, legal standing concerns whether someone has the necessary personal stake in a dispute to bring a particular claim.

The association also questions whether the lawsuit was filed in the proper court.

And it challenges whether Judge Santoli applied the correct legal standard when determining that the OHSAA acted arbitrarily.

These aren’t necessarily questions about whether the players are talented or deserve a chance to compete.

They’re questions about legal procedure and the authority of courts.

OHSAA Also Disputes the Judge’s Findings About Its Investigation

The association argues that its existing bylaws already require schools to maintain proper eligibility documentation.

It also disputes the judge’s conclusion that the OHSAA only raised certain institutional-control concerns after removing Glenville.

According to WKYC, the association says it had previously requested information and communicated concerns to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

The OHSAA further argues that the injunction should not have been granted without requiring the players to post a bond.

It has offered to post a bond of its own if the appeals court grants a stay.

For now, those remain arguments presented by the association.

The filing itself does not establish that the appeals court agrees.

Salem Football Is Caught in the Middle of the Glenville Dispute

And while everybody is focused on Glenville and the OHSAA, there’s another school dealing with the consequences.

Salem.

The Quakers entered the Division III, Region 9 tournament as the fourth seed.

After receiving a first-round bye, Salem expected to prepare for its next opponent.

But the Glenville legal battle has left that matchup uncertain.

According to WKYC, Salem head coach Ron Johnson said his team had been preparing to face University School.

That was the matchup the OHSAA had communicated before the latest court ruling.

Now the coaching staff and players are waiting to see whether that plan changes.

Salem Coach Says the Situation Has Been Disappointing

Johnson acknowledged the frustration surrounding the uncertainty.

But he also emphasized that Salem has followed the association’s instructions.

That’s an important part of this story.

Salem didn’t create the Glenville eligibility dispute.

Its players didn’t file the lawsuit.

And its coaches aren’t responsible for the court proceedings.

Yet their postseason preparation has been affected.

So while Glenville’s players are fighting to preserve their opportunity, Salem’s athletes are also waiting for clarity.

And University School remains part of the controversy because of the canceled and rescheduled first-round matchup.

Three schools are now dealing with the consequences of one unresolved dispute.

Should High School Athletes Suffer Because Adults Can’t Agree?

Now THIS is the conversation Cleveland needs to have.

Because the Glenville football playoff appeal raises questions that extend beyond the Tarblooders.

What happens when a school district and an athletic association disagree over eligibility requirements?

Who should bear the consequences?

The administrators?

The coaches?

The school?

Or the students?

On one side, the OHSAA has a responsibility to maintain consistent eligibility standards across Ohio.

If schools don’t follow those standards, the association must have a meaningful way to enforce them.

Otherwise, fair competition becomes difficult.

But on the other side, students may have followed the instructions given to them by adults.

They may not control which school receives their residency documents or how administrators complete eligibility paperwork.

And if those processes break down, young athletes could lose opportunities they spent years working toward.

That’s why the timing of enforcement matters.

Investigations need to be thorough.

Decisions need to be fair.

And the rules need to be clear before the consequences become irreversible.

Glenville Football Playoff Appeal Leaves Cleveland Waiting

As of the November 4 report, the OHSAA had filed its emergency request but had not received the appellate ruling it sought.

That means the Glenville football playoff appeal remained unresolved at the time of publication.

The association wants the appeals court to pause the lower court’s order.

Glenville’s players have a preliminary injunction allowing their team to remain in the postseason picture.

Salem is preparing for a Friday game without certainty about its opponent.

And the investigation into Glenville’s eligibility documentation continues.

The next court decision could determine whether the tournament proceeds under the lower court’s ruling or whether the OHSAA can restore its previous arrangement while the appeal moves forward.

But regardless of which side ultimately wins, one reality remains.

These young athletes only get so many opportunities to play high school football.

And while adults argue over rules, authority, and court orders, the students are the ones waiting to find out whether they’ll get to take the field.

Because at this point, the biggest competition surrounding Glenville might not be happening on the football field. It’s happening in the courtroom.

ORIGINAL SOURCE:

WKYC — OHSAA asks appeals court to pause ruling allowing Glenville High School to remain in football playoffs

ADDITIONAL RESOURCE:

Ohio High School Athletic Association — Official Website

Source: R1 / Cleveland

LET’S ARGUE: WHAT’S YOUR TAKE?

GLENVILLE WON A COURT RULING TO STAY IN THE PLAYOFFS, BUT NOW THE OHSAA IS ASKING AN APPEALS COURT TO STOP IT!

Meanwhile, Salem and University School are caught in the middle.

So here’s the question.

WHO SHOULD HAVE THE FINAL SAY WHEN A HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TEAM IS REMOVED FROM THE PLAYOFFS?

A. THE OHSAA! The athletic association establishes the rules and should control its own tournaments.

B. THE COURTS! If the OHSAA makes an unfair or arbitrary decision, a judge should be able to intervene.

C. THE STUDENTS COME FIRST! If administrators mishandled paperwork, don’t punish athletes who may have done nothing wrong.

D. EVERYBODY NEEDS ACCOUNTABILITY! Schools must follow the rules, but the OHSAA must also complete fair investigations before imposing major penalties.

BONUS QUESTION:

If Glenville ultimately proves its players were eligible, should the school receive any remedy for the missed playoff game?

And here’s another one.

Would you rather see a team compete while an investigation continues or be removed until every eligibility question is resolved?

BRINGING IT BACK TO THE WORD

This Glenville situation brings us to an important biblical subject.

Authority and accountability.

Daddy’s Word teaches us to respect authority.

But Scripture also teaches that those who exercise authority must act with justice, wisdom, and fairness.

So how should we approach a situation where an organization and a court disagree over a decision that affects young people?

1. Authority Carries Responsibility

Romans 13:1 (KJV)

“Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.”

Paul teaches believers about the importance of respecting governing authority.

However, this verse doesn’t mean every decision made by someone in authority is automatically correct.

Throughout Scripture, leaders are also held accountable for how they exercise power.

In the Glenville situation, the OHSAA has authority to enforce athletic regulations.

But the legal system also has a role in determining whether certain actions violate applicable law.

Respecting authority doesn’t require pretending that authority is incapable of making mistakes.

2. Judges Must Not Show Favoritism

Deuteronomy 1:17 (KJV)

“Ye shall not respect persons in judgment; but ye shall hear the small as well as the great; ye shall not be afraid of the face of man; for the judgment is God’s: and the cause that is too hard for you, bring it unto me, and I will hear it.”

Moses instructed Israel’s judges to hear cases fairly.

They weren’t supposed to favor someone because of power, reputation, or influence.

The same principle applies when people evaluate disputes today.

Glenville shouldn’t receive special treatment because of its football reputation.

But it also shouldn’t face unfair treatment because of controversy surrounding the program.

Justice requires impartiality.

3. Hear the Whole Matter Before Deciding

Proverbs 18:17 (KJV)

“He that is first in his own cause seemeth just; but his neighbour cometh and searcheth him.”

This is one of the most relevant verses for a dispute like this.

Solomon explains that the first person to present an argument can sound convincing.

But when the other side responds, additional facts may change how the situation is understood.

That’s exactly why both sides deserve to be heard.

The OHSAA has presented arguments about eligibility and tournament authority.

The players have challenged the timing and fairness of Glenville’s removal.

A fair legal process should examine both.

4. Leaders Must Act Justly

Micah 6:8 (KJV)

“He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”

Daddy requires justice, mercy, and humility.

Those principles should guide people who make decisions affecting others.

Being in charge isn’t simply about having the power to impose consequences.

It’s about exercising that power responsibly.

Sometimes justice requires discipline.

Other times, justice requires recognizing that a decision was made too quickly.

Wisdom involves knowing the difference.

5. Adults Must Consider How Their Decisions Affect Children

Colossians 3:21 (KJV)

“Fathers, provoke not your children to anger, lest they be discouraged.”

Paul specifically addresses fathers and their responsibilities toward their children.

Although this passage isn’t about athletic associations or school administrators, it illustrates the importance of adults considering how their conduct affects young people.

Young athletes depend on adults to establish fair systems.

When those systems become confusing or inconsistent, students can become discouraged.

That doesn’t mean rules should disappear.

It means adults should enforce them with care.

THE LESSON

The Bible doesn’t tell us whether Glenville or the OHSAA should win this appeal.

That’s a legal question that requires evidence and an understanding of Ohio law.

But Daddy’s Word gives us principles for examining the situation.

Respect authority.

Demand fairness.

Hear both sides.

Exercise justice.

And consider the people affected by your decisions.

Through Yahusha, we learn that righteousness isn’t about appearances or protecting someone’s position.

It’s about truth.

Because having authority doesn’t automatically make every decision righteous. And challenging authority doesn’t automatically make someone rebellious.

The question is whether everyone involved is acting according to truth, fairness, and justice.