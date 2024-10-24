Open in App
    Reason Mom Left Her 3 Kids Home Alone To Go To Miami Revealed

    By BridgetEE,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cJ16_0wLC8uit00
    Source: Alexander Shapovalov / Getty

    Mother of 3, Domonique Knowles, 32, of Westlake, Ohio, left her three children (two of whom had special needs) home alone while she went to Miami, Florida, was sentenced in Rocky River Municipal Court Wednesday to 360 days of house arrest and five years probation, after being convicted of two counts of endangering children for leaving her kids, a 10-year-old girl and seven-year-old twins, by themselves for nearly three days. As horrible as this may sound, the reason Ms. Knowles left them alone is even more shocking.

    During sentencing the judge revealed that at the last minute Domonique Knowles jumped up and went to Miami because her friend was getting plastic surgery.

    According to a report a teacher called police to do a welfare check when she heard that the children had been left home alone. Originally Knowles denied leaving the state but police were able to prove she spent two nights in Miami. Ms. Knowles was allegedly watching her children from Miami via security cameras and Facetime.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJQoM_0wLC8uit00
    Source: Creative Services / R1

    Reason Mom Left Her 3 Kids Home Alone To Go To Miami Revealed was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

