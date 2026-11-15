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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Yuma, AZ
Yuma has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. All of these pups are at the Humane Society of Yuma and hoping to meet their new families soon.
Rebel
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
👉 Meet Rebel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
McRibb
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
👉 Meet McRibb and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frankie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rubble
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
👉 Meet Rubble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Waddles
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
👉 Meet Waddles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juliet
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
👉 Meet Juliet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roxy
- Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ruben
- Breed: Belgian Malinois / Australian Cattle Dog (Shepherd mix)
- Age: 2 years old (Adult)
- Weight: 53 lbs (medium-sized)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Personality notes from shelter:
- Neutered and full of energy
- Loves human connection and being petted
- Knows his commands
- Good with other dogs and kids
- Treat and toy motivated, which helps with training and play
- Adoption Fee: No adoption fee listed in description
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
👉 Meet Ruben and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Yuma, AZ, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Yuma or calling (928) 782-1621 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.