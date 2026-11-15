Yuma has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. All of these pups are at the Humane Society of Yuma and hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

👉 Meet Rebel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

👉 Meet McRibb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

👉 Meet Frankie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

👉 Meet Rubble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

👉 Meet Waddles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

👉 Meet Juliet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / Australian Cattle Dog (Shepherd mix)

Belgian Malinois / Australian Cattle Dog (Shepherd mix) Age: 2 years old (Adult)

(Adult) Weight: 53 lbs (medium-sized)

(medium-sized) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Personality notes from shelter: Neutered and full of energy Loves human connection and being petted Knows his commands Good with other dogs and kids Treat and toy motivated , which helps with training and play

Adoption Fee: No adoption fee listed in description

listed in description Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

👉 Meet Ruben and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Yuma, AZ, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Yuma or calling (928) 782-1621 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.