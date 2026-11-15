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🐱 Your Next Feline Friend Could Be in Yuma, Arizona
Yuma has some very sweet kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these babies are at the Humane Society of Yuma and are looking for safe, indoor families to grow up with.
Underhill
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Solid black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Underhill is a young black kitten, the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with his new family. Black cats are often overlooked, so he could really use a little extra love and attention from the community.
👉 Meet Underhill and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ryan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Ryan is a tiny orange/red kitten, a classic “ginger” baby who’s just starting life and ready for a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Ryan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Odysseus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Solid black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Odysseus is a baby black kitten with a big name and a tiny body. She’s young, so she can adapt well to a new home and routine.
👉 Meet Odysseus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Duffy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue coat
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Duffy is a soft gray/blue baby, a lovely neutral-colored kitten who will fit right into almost any home.
👉 Meet Duffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cosette
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Cosette is a brown tabby baby with classic stripes. She’s still very young and ready to grow up in a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Cosette and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ariel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Ariel is a black-and-white baby kitten, a classic “tuxedo” look that many families love.
👉 Meet Ariel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Yuma, AZ, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Yuma or calling (928) 782-1621 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.