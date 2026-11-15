Yuma has some very sweet kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these babies are at the Humane Society of Yuma and are looking for safe, indoor families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Solid black

Solid Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Underhill is a young black kitten, the perfect age to learn good habits and bond closely with his new family. Black cats are often overlooked, so he could really use a little extra love and attention from the community.

👉 Meet Underhill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Ryan is a tiny orange/red kitten, a classic “ginger” baby who’s just starting life and ready for a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Ryan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Solid black

Solid Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Odysseus is a baby black kitten with a big name and a tiny body. She’s young, so she can adapt well to a new home and routine.

👉 Meet Odysseus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue coat

coat Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Duffy is a soft gray/blue baby, a lovely neutral-colored kitten who will fit right into almost any home.

👉 Meet Duffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Cosette is a brown tabby baby with classic stripes. She’s still very young and ready to grow up in a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Cosette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Ariel is a black-and-white baby kitten, a classic “tuxedo” look that many families love.

👉 Meet Ariel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Yuma, AZ, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Yuma or calling (928) 782-1621 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.