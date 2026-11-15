Yuma neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re nearby, these are worth a quick look before they’re gone.

Item: Free couch with matching ottoman and pillows

Condition: Described as comfortable; no other details given

Location: Mesa Del Sol, Yuma, AZ (on Avenida Canela)

Source: nextdoor.com

This free couch comes with a matching ottoman and pillows, all at no cost. It’s already out and ready for pickup in the Mesa Del Sol area on Avenida Canela. The poster says they’ll remove the listing once it’s gone, so it may go fast.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Harley Davidson fairing (black)

Condition: Has a scuff as shown in the photo

Location: Yuma Foothills, Yuma, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Black motorcycle fairing for a Harley Davidson, offered for free. The poster notes a visible scuff, so it may be best for someone who doesn’t mind cosmetic wear or can repair it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Fall Market Event

Date & Time: November 21, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: 1700 South 1st Ave, Mesa Heights, Yuma, AZ

Source: nextdoor.com

Community fall market with vendors, food, and music. While it’s listed in the free section, the post does not say whether items or food are free, only that the event itself is happening at this time and place.

👉 See this event on nextdoor.com

Free items in Yuma tend to get picked up quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.