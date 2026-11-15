Yuma’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to behind-the-scenes lab and coding roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and keep your career moving.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Yuma, AZ (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Type: Full-time, PRN

Pay: Includes $15,000 sign-on bonus (salary not listed)

Includes (salary not listed) Why it’s worth a look: New grads are welcome, there’s a big sign-on bonus, flexible scheduling, CEUs, 401(k) with match, and full medical/dental/vision. You’ll work with a diverse SNF patient mix and have room to grow into leadership.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Full-time (ask about part-time and PRN)

(ask about part-time and PRN) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Medication tech role with flexible options (full-time, part-time, PRN). You’ll pass meds, help with daily care, support activities, and be a key part of resident life in an assisted living/long-term care setting.

Employer: Onvida Health (Yuma Regional Medical Center)

(Yuma Regional Medical Center) Location: Yuma Medical Center, Yuma, AZ

Type: Temporary, 80 hours every two weeks, Days

Pay: $20.95–$31.43/hour (base hiring range)

(base hiring range) Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you have phlebotomy skills and want hospital experience. You’ll draw blood, process specimens, handle lab clerical work, and support multiple departments while earning solid hourly pay.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Full-time Travel , 13-week assignment , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

, , , 8-hour shifts Pay: Estimated $2,022 per week (includes wages + stipends)

(includes wages + stipends) Why it’s worth a look: Ideal if you’re an experienced OT wanting a change of scenery and travel perks. Weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, day-one health benefits, 401(k) match, and CEU reimbursement are all on the table.

Employer: Onvida Health

Location: Support Center, Yuma, AZ

Type: Regular full-time, 80 hours every two weeks, Days

Pay: $30.11–$45.16/hour (base hiring range)

(base hiring range) Why it’s worth a look: Perfect for a seasoned CPC with 5+ years of experience. You’ll audit provider coding and documentation, apply ICD-10-CM and CPT codes, and work closely with billing and medical staff to keep reimbursement accurate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can suggest similar roles in Yuma.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.