Yuma’s admin and office jobs are looking strong right now, with options for both beginners and folks with solid experience. Here are a few good picks hiring locally.

Employer: Not listed (medical office)

Not listed (medical office) Location: Yuma, AZ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Entry-level medical office role where they welcome people with no experience. You’ll handle billing documents, update records, and help patients with billing questions while learning medical codes and EMR/EHR systems.

Employer: Onvida Health / Yuma Regional Medical Center

Location: Yuma, AZ 85364

Type: Regular full-time (80 hours per 2 weeks)

Pay: $16.00 – $20.80 per hour (base range)

Front-line hospital role helping patients with registration, scheduling, insurance checks, and financial counseling. Good fit if you have 2+ years experience, like working with people, and want a stable healthcare career with varied shifts.

Employer: Factor Sales

Location: Yuma, AZ (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time, 20–25 hours/week, flexible schedule

Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Mix of office admin and bookkeeping across several small businesses using QuickBooks. Great if you’re detail-oriented, have prior admin/bookkeeping experience, and want flexible part-time hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Yuma admin jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.