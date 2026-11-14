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📋 Yuma AZ Admin & Clerical Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Yuma’s admin and office jobs are looking strong right now, with options for both beginners and folks with solid experience. Here are a few good picks hiring locally.
Billing Associate / Administrative Assistant – No Experience Needed
- Employer: Not listed (medical office)
- Location: Yuma, AZ (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour
Entry-level medical office role where they welcome people with no experience. You’ll handle billing documents, update records, and help patients with billing questions while learning medical codes and EMR/EHR systems.
Patient Access Counselor I – Main Campus, Varied Shifts
- Employer: Onvida Health / Yuma Regional Medical Center
- Location: Yuma, AZ 85364
- Type: Regular full-time (80 hours per 2 weeks)
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.80 per hour (base range)
Front-line hospital role helping patients with registration, scheduling, insurance checks, and financial counseling. Good fit if you have 2+ years experience, like working with people, and want a stable healthcare career with varied shifts.
Administrative Assistant / Bookkeeper (Part-Time)
- Employer: Factor Sales
- Location: Yuma, AZ (in person)
- Type: Part-time, 20–25 hours/week, flexible schedule
- Pay: From $18.00 per hour
Mix of office admin and bookkeeping across several small businesses using QuickBooks. Great if you’re detail-oriented, have prior admin/bookkeeping experience, and want flexible part-time hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Yuma admin jobs tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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