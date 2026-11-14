Yuma’s transportation and aviation scene is busy right now, from farm supply runs to high-tech aircraft support. Here are several solid roles if you like working with vehicles or planes and don’t mind getting your hands dirty.

Employer: Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly, overtime-eligible)

Local ag supply hauling with home every night and benefits starting day one. You’ll load/unload with a forklift, run local routes, and handle basic truck checks; Class A CDL required, Hazmat & Tanker preferred.

Employer: Amentum

Amentum Location: Yuma, AZ (rotational, CONUS travel)

Type: Full-time, rotational (approx. 3 months on / 3 months off)

Salary: About $78.11/hour (SCA hourly role, overtime-eligible)

Operate MQ-9A unmanned aircraft as Pilot in Command, supporting military flight ops with a rotation that gives you long stretches of time off. Requires Secret clearance, MQ-9A experience, and current FAA Class I or II medical; comes with health, retirement, PTO, and more.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level shop role where you’ll learn oil changes and basic vehicle maintenance with a clear growth path. Great if you’re starting out in auto work—uniform tops are provided, and full-timers get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: MCAS Yuma, AZ (with travel to other F-35 sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.00 – $55.77/hour

Hands-on role supporting F-35 aircraft modifications and heavy maintenance, including troubleshooting, component swaps, and LO (stealth) work. You’ll need fighter aircraft crew chief experience and the ability to obtain a Secret clearance; strong benefits and flexible schedules are offered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.