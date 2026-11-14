Yuma has some wonderful dogs hoping today is the day they meet their new family. All of these pups are at the Humane Society of Yuma and are looking for loving homes.

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Falcon is a handsome senior shepherd mix with a rich brown and black coat. If you have room in your heart for an older dog, he could be a wonderful, calm companion.

👉 Meet Falcon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Cream

Brown/Chocolate/Cream Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Browzer is a cute Chihuahua mix with soft brown and cream coloring. He’s an adult dog, so many of those puppy stages are behind him.

👉 Meet Browzer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Small) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Peyton is a lovely red-gold mixed breed with a fee-waived adoption, making it even easier to bring him home if he’s the right match for you.

👉 Meet Peyton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Cattle Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Rebel is a striking black and white cattle dog mix. If you enjoy an active lifestyle and like smart, working-type dogs, he may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Rebel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Belgian Malinois / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby female (puppy)

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Drum is a young Belgian Malinois mix puppy with a beautiful dark coat. She’ll need training, playtime, and patience as she grows.

👉 Meet Drum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Kelpie / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Kelpie / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby male (puppy)

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Hank is a black Australian Kelpie mix puppy. Kelpies are known as active, working dogs, so he’ll likely enjoy lots of exercise and mental games.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby male (puppy)

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Teddy is a black German Shepherd mix puppy. He’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of love as he grows into a big dog.

👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) Age: Adult female

Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Millie is a pretty terrier mix with a mix of black, tan, and fawn in her coat. As an adult dog, she may be a good choice if you want a companion past the tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Yuma, AZ, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Yuma or calling (928) 782-1621 to ask about any of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.