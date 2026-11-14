undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Yuma Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Yuma has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Yuma and hoping to meet you soon.
Lizza
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Lizza is a young brown tabby kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she may be a great match.
👉 Meet Lizza and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eustace
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Eustace is a beautiful tortoiseshell adult cat. She’s past the wild kitten stage and is ready for a calmer, steady home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Eustace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zoro
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Zoro is a handsome gray-and-white adult male cat. He’s looking for a home that will give him time to settle in and feel like part of the family.
👉 Meet Zoro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jason
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Jason is a gray-and-white kitten who’s just starting life and needs a caring home to grow, learn, and play.
👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peep
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Peep is an orange medium-haired kitten. With his soft coat and young age, he’ll need a family ready for grooming, play, and lots of gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Peep and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bat-Mite
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Bat-Mite is a sleek all-black kitten. He’s ready for a home that will keep him safe indoors and give him plenty of love as he grows.
👉 Meet Bat-Mite and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Yuma, AZ, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Yuma or calling (928) 782-1621 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.