Yuma has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Yuma and hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Lizza is a young brown tabby kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she may be a great match.

👉 Meet Lizza and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Eustace is a beautiful tortoiseshell adult cat. She’s past the wild kitten stage and is ready for a calmer, steady home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Eustace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue & White

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Zoro is a handsome gray-and-white adult male cat. He’s looking for a home that will give him time to settle in and feel like part of the family.

👉 Meet Zoro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue & White

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Jason is a gray-and-white kitten who’s just starting life and needs a caring home to grow, learn, and play.

👉 Meet Jason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Peep is an orange medium-haired kitten. With his soft coat and young age, he’ll need a family ready for grooming, play, and lots of gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Peep and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Bat-Mite is a sleek all-black kitten. He’s ready for a home that will keep him safe indoors and give him plenty of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Bat-Mite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Yuma, AZ, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Yuma or calling (928) 782-1621 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.