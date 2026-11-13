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Crane Schools honor October attendance leaders
9 days ago
Crane School District has named its October attendance champions, recognizing classes at each Crane school that reached the highest attendance rates for the month of October. The district thanks students, teachers, staff, and families for supporting strong daily attendance and urges students to keep making every school day count.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Crane School District
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