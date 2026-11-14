📅 Memorial service for former Yuma Mayor Larry Nelson

Former Yuma Mayor Lawrence “Larry” K. Nelson has passed away. He served as Mayor of Yuma for two terms, from 2002–2005 and 2006–2009.

During his time in office, he:

Supported growth and development in Yuma

Helped revitalize the downtown riverfront and East Wetlands

and Worked to improve public access to the Colorado River

Served on regional boards including WACOG , YMPO , GYEDC , and the Yuma Heritage Area Corporation

, , , and the Was a founding member of Amberly’s Place, supporting individuals and families in need

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at the Main Street Stake Center, 48 Main Street, Snowflake, AZ 85937.

The City of Yuma offers condolences to his family, friends, and all who worked with him.