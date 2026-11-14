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Yuma
📅 Memorial service announced for former Mayor Larry Nelson
12 days ago
📅 Memorial service for former Yuma Mayor Larry Nelson
Former Yuma Mayor Lawrence “Larry” K. Nelson has passed away. He served as Mayor of Yuma for two terms, from 2002–2005 and 2006–2009.
During his time in office, he:
- Supported growth and development in Yuma
- Helped revitalize the downtown riverfront and East Wetlands
- Worked to improve public access to the Colorado River
- Served on regional boards including WACOG, YMPO, GYEDC, and the Yuma Heritage Area Corporation
- Was a founding member of Amberly’s Place, supporting individuals and families in need
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at the Main Street Stake Center, 48 Main Street, Snowflake, AZ 85937.
The City of Yuma offers condolences to his family, friends, and all who worked with him.
More Info: City of Yuma remembers former Mayor Larry Nelson |...
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