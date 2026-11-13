Yuma’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already managing teams. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Misionero

Misionero Location: Yuma, AZ (in person)

(in person) Salary: $18.75/hour

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level quality role where you’ll inspect raw materials and finished goods, run tests, and log data in a food production setting. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can handle cold/wet, loud environments, and like the idea of 401(k) with match, health, dental, and vision.

Employer: TechFlow, Inc. (EMI Services)

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 (DOE) + employer-paid insurance

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Senior role leading the Quality Control program for DoD facilities support work—inspections, performance tracking, and reporting. Comes with strong benefits (employer-paid insurance, 401(k), ESOP, PTO, disability, life insurance) and is ideal if you have QC experience in military or facilities environments.

Employer: ColorCoat, Inc.

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: $15.65 – $16.00/hour for Beginner Tier 1 (higher tiers up to $22/hour as you advance)

for Beginner Tier 1 (higher tiers up to as you advance) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on production line job working with windows and doors—disassembly, prep for painting, reassembly, and packaging. You can move up through paid tiers as you learn more cells, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO included.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—apply while the roles are still open and fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.