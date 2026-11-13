Yuma’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady full-time work or a flexible side job. Here are a few standout customer-facing roles hiring today.

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour base, up to $22.95/hour with commission and incentives

Be the face of Spectrum in-store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services. This role is great if you’re bilingual in Spanish, love sales, and want perks like free/discounted services and a clear path to grow your career.

Employer: Raley's / Food City

Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Help in different store departments, keep shelves stocked, and take care of customers during busy seasons. Good fit if you want weekly pay, store discounts, and a short-term job that still offers benefits like medical, dental, and vision for eligible employees.

Employer: Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona

Location: 3096 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $15.15/hour

Work behind the scenes to process donations, price items, and stock the sales floor while still being part of the customer experience. This is a strong pick if you want part-time hours, good benefits after 60 days, and to work for a mission-driven nonprofit.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.