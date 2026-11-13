Yuma’s keeping busy, and so are local employers. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces clean and safe, these building and grounds roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.40 – $22.05/hour

What you’ll do: Keep the travel center spotless – clean restrooms and showers, handle towels, take out trash, and do light repairs so guests have a great stop.

Keep the travel center spotless – clean restrooms and showers, handle towels, take out trash, and do light repairs so guests have a great stop. Why it’s appealing: Weekly pay, fuel discount, free daily meals, low-cost health plans for full-time, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and chances to learn other roles in the travel center.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed What you’ll do: Take care of hospital systems—equipment, utilities, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, light construction, painting, grounds, security, and floor care—to keep patients and staff safe.

Take care of hospital systems—equipment, utilities, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, light construction, painting, grounds, security, and floor care—to keep patients and staff safe. Why it’s appealing: Day-one access to medical, dental, and vision (even for part-time), PTO that grows over time, tuition help, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and steady work in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 8151 E 32nd St, Yuma, AZ 85365

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) What you’ll do: Use your trade skills (plumbing, electrical, carpentry, material handling, food equipment) to maintain and repair store facilities, respond to emergency calls, and log work in their system.

Use your trade skills (plumbing, electrical, carpentry, material handling, food equipment) to maintain and repair store facilities, respond to emergency calls, and log work in their system. Why it’s appealing: Sign-on bonus in select locations, Walmart discount, work vehicle and tools provided, multiple health plans, paid time off, disability coverage, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and free college through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh in your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.