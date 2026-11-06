🏥 Yuma AZ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Night-Shift Openings

Yuma’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and respiratory pros who like steady schedules and strong hourly pay.

Below are several hand-picked roles in Yuma, AZ worth a look this week.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Yuma, AZ (In-Patient Rehab, ~51 beds)

Yuma, AZ (In-Patient Rehab, ~51 beds) Type: Full-time , permanent

, permanent Salary: $32–$40 per hour

Schedule: Nights, 3×12s (7:00 pm – 7:00 am)

Stable, permanent respiratory role with a clear night schedule in an inpatient rehab setting. Backed by a large national staffing agency, so you get access to broader career options while staying rooted in Yuma.

Employer: The Adecco Group (Behavioral Health Facility)

(Behavioral Health Facility) Location: Yuma, AZ

Yuma, AZ Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Competitive pay (DOE) + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Schedule: Fixed 3×12s, no rotation; must be open to assigned days/nights/weekends

Inpatient and crisis behavioral health nursing with a mission-driven team and predictable scheduling. Big perks: 5 weeks PTO, shift differentials, strong benefits, and PSLF-eligible non-profit employer.

Employer: A Mother’s Dream LLC

Location: Yuma, AZ (nursing-supported group home)

Yuma, AZ (nursing-supported group home) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $30–$35 per hour

Schedule: Night shift, 7:00 pm – 7:00 am, in-person

Hands-on role in a small, home-like setting serving individuals with developmental disabilities. Good fit if you want meaningful one-on-one care, a supportive environment, and flexible hours (FT or PT).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Yuma move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.