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🏥 Yuma AZ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Night-Shift Openings
Yuma’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and respiratory pros who like steady schedules and strong hourly pay.
Below are several hand-picked roles in Yuma, AZ worth a look this week.
Permanent Staff RRT – $32–$40/hr (Nights)
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Yuma, AZ (In-Patient Rehab, ~51 beds)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $32–$40 per hour
- Schedule: Nights, 3×12s (7:00 pm – 7:00 am)
Stable, permanent respiratory role with a clear night schedule in an inpatient rehab setting. Backed by a large national staffing agency, so you get access to broader career options while staying rooted in Yuma.
Registered Nurse (Behavioral Health) – Full-Time, $10K Sign-On
- Employer: The Adecco Group (Behavioral Health Facility)
- Location: Yuma, AZ
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: Competitive pay (DOE) + $10,000 sign-on bonus
- Schedule: Fixed 3×12s, no rotation; must be open to assigned days/nights/weekends
Inpatient and crisis behavioral health nursing with a mission-driven team and predictable scheduling. Big perks: 5 weeks PTO, shift differentials, strong benefits, and PSLF-eligible non-profit employer.
RN or LPN – Group Home Nights, $30–$35/hr
- Employer: A Mother’s Dream LLC
- Location: Yuma, AZ (nursing-supported group home)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $30–$35 per hour
- Schedule: Night shift, 7:00 pm – 7:00 am, in-person
Hands-on role in a small, home-like setting serving individuals with developmental disabilities. Good fit if you want meaningful one-on-one care, a supportive environment, and flexible hours (FT or PT).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Yuma move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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