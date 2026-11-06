🐱 Sweet Yuma Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Near You

Yuma has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Yuma and are looking for a safe, cozy place to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Smokey is a handsome gray-and-white kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black & White

Black & White Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Misha is a striking black-and-white kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter and join a forever family. He’ll need patience, play, and gentle guidance as he grows.

👉 Meet Misha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Garfield is an adorable orange kitten with classic tabby charm. He’s young, curious, and looking for a home where he can play, nap, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Garfield and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $105

Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Kelley Kat is a lovely cream-colored adult cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage and ready for a calmer, more settled life. Her adoption fee helps support her care and the care of other animals at the shelter.

👉 Meet Kelley Kat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Myla is a sleek black kitten who’s ready to start her life with a family of her own. She’ll need toys, gentle handling, and lots of love as she grows.

👉 Meet Myla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma

Phone: (928) 782-1621

Milo is an orange adult cat who’s ready for a stable, loving home. If you’d like a companion who’s a bit more grown-up than a kitten, Milo could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Yuma, AZ, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Yuma or calling (928) 782-1621 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.