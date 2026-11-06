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🐱 Sweet Yuma Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Near You
Yuma has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of Yuma and are looking for a safe, cozy place to call their own.
Smokey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Smokey is a handsome gray-and-white kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be your match.
👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Misha
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Misha is a striking black-and-white kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter and join a forever family. He’ll need patience, play, and gentle guidance as he grows.
👉 Meet Misha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Garfield
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Garfield is an adorable orange kitten with classic tabby charm. He’s young, curious, and looking for a home where he can play, nap, and feel safe.
👉 Meet Garfield and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kelley Kat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $105
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Kelley Kat is a lovely cream-colored adult cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage and ready for a calmer, more settled life. Her adoption fee helps support her care and the care of other animals at the shelter.
👉 Meet Kelley Kat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Myla
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Myla is a sleek black kitten who’s ready to start her life with a family of her own. She’ll need toys, gentle handling, and lots of love as she grows.
👉 Meet Myla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: Humane Society of Yuma
- Phone: (928) 782-1621
Milo is an orange adult cat who’s ready for a stable, loving home. If you’d like a companion who’s a bit more grown-up than a kitten, Milo could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Yuma, AZ, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Yuma or calling (928) 782-1621 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.