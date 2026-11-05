🏥 Yuma AZ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Yuma’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want a steady full-time role or a short travel contract. Here are some of the most interesting openings around town this week.

Employer: MBK Senior Living

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

Help seniors with meds and daily care in an assisted living setting while working a flexible, part-time schedule. Comes with a free meal per shift, 401(k) with match, wellness resources, and strong training and growth support.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: $3,213 per week (travel package)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Work with oncology teams delivering radiation treatments while on a high-paying travel contract. ALOIS focuses on strong pay, housing stipends, and extras like referral and CE bonuses.

Employer: Wellpath

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Provide nursing care to underserved patients using full RN scope—assessments, meds, minor procedures, and patient education. Role includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), DailyPay, tuition help, and strong training resources.

Employer: AmeriVet Veterinary Partners – Desert Veterinary Clinic

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: $250,000 – $300,000/year + production bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead a busy, AAHA-accredited small animal/exotics practice with CT, ultrasound, and full dental suite in a 10,000 sq ft clinic. Package includes $50K sign-on, medical director stipend, relocation help, 401(k) match, CE, and up to $100K in student loan programs.

Employer: AmeriVet Veterinary Partners – Desert Veterinary Clinic

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: $200,000 – $300,000/year + production bonus

Type: Full-time

Join a well-staffed, AAHA-accredited clinic with a 3:1 support ratio and a mix of wellness, surgery, dentistry, and exotics. Offers $50K sign-on, relocation, mentorship for new grads, 401(k) match, CE, and student loan support.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: $2,135 per week (travel package)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Take a 13-week PT contract treating patients in a rehab setting while enjoying day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and strong recruiter support. New grads are welcome to apply.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: $1,763 per week (travel package)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Another PT travel option in Yuma with similar duties—evaluate, treat, and guide patients through rehab. Includes day-one benefits, weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a strong traveler support team.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: $1,679 per week (travel package)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Short-term SLP contract evaluating and treating speech, language, and swallowing disorders. Comes with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: $1,370 – $1,484 per week (travel package)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Support OT services in a rehab facility while earning a solid weekly package. Includes full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE access, and a strong referral bonus program.

Employer: Eurofins

Location: Yuma, AZ

Salary: $17.00 per hour

Type: Seasonal contract (Nov–April), Tues–Sat 2:00pm–10:30pm

Great entry-level lab role: wash and prep glassware, handle samples, and help with basic lab tasks in a food testing lab. Includes paid training (Mon–Fri days) and a chance to get hands-on lab experience with a global life sciences company.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.