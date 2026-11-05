undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Yuma AZ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Yuma’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want a steady full-time role or a short travel contract. Here are some of the most interesting openings around town this week.
Medtech (PT, $20–$24/hr)
Employer: MBK Senior Living
Location: Yuma, AZ
Salary: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour
Type: Part-time
Help seniors with meds and daily care in an assisted living setting while working a flexible, part-time schedule. Comes with a free meal per shift, 401(k) with match, wellness resources, and strong training and growth support.
Travel Radiation Therapist – Acute – $3,213/week
Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
Location: Yuma, AZ
Salary: $3,213 per week (travel package)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Work with oncology teams delivering radiation treatments while on a high-paying travel contract. ALOIS focuses on strong pay, housing stipends, and extras like referral and CE bonuses.
Registered Nurse
Employer: Wellpath
Location: Yuma, AZ
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Provide nursing care to underserved patients using full RN scope—assessments, meds, minor procedures, and patient education. Role includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), DailyPay, tuition help, and strong training resources.
Veterinarian – Medical Director ($250K–$300K+bonus)
Employer: AmeriVet Veterinary Partners – Desert Veterinary Clinic
Location: Yuma, AZ
Salary: $250,000 – $300,000/year + production bonus
Type: Full-time
Lead a busy, AAHA-accredited small animal/exotics practice with CT, ultrasound, and full dental suite in a 10,000 sq ft clinic. Package includes $50K sign-on, medical director stipend, relocation help, 401(k) match, CE, and up to $100K in student loan programs.
Associate Veterinarian ($200K–$300K+bonus)
Employer: AmeriVet Veterinary Partners – Desert Veterinary Clinic
Location: Yuma, AZ
Salary: $200,000 – $300,000/year + production bonus
Type: Full-time
Join a well-staffed, AAHA-accredited clinic with a 3:1 support ratio and a mix of wellness, surgery, dentistry, and exotics. Offers $50K sign-on, relocation, mentorship for new grads, 401(k) match, CE, and student loan support.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,135/week
Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
Location: Yuma, AZ
Salary: $2,135 per week (travel package)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
Take a 13-week PT contract treating patients in a rehab setting while enjoying day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and strong recruiter support. New grads are welcome to apply.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,763/week
Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
Location: Yuma, AZ
Salary: $1,763 per week (travel package)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Another PT travel option in Yuma with similar duties—evaluate, treat, and guide patients through rehab. Includes day-one benefits, weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and a strong traveler support team.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $1,679/week
Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
Location: Yuma, AZ
Salary: $1,679 per week (travel package)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Short-term SLP contract evaluating and treating speech, language, and swallowing disorders. Comes with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – Rehab – up to $1,484/week
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Yuma, AZ
Salary: $1,370 – $1,484 per week (travel package)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Support OT services in a rehab facility while earning a solid weekly package. Includes full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CE access, and a strong referral bonus program.
Lab Assistant – Seasonal ($17/hr)
Employer: Eurofins
Location: Yuma, AZ
Salary: $17.00 per hour
Type: Seasonal contract (Nov–April), Tues–Sat 2:00pm–10:30pm
Great entry-level lab role: wash and prep glassware, handle samples, and help with basic lab tasks in a food testing lab. Includes paid training (Mon–Fri days) and a chance to get hands-on lab experience with a global life sciences company.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.